PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia last week. The shooting happened on South Bailey and Jackson Streets, shortly after midnight on Friday.
Authorities say 33-year-old Giuseppe Particianone was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
Police shot at Particianone and 22-year-old Kaitlynn Tugliese after she allegedly pointed a weapon at the officers.
Tugliese was released from the hospital with gunshot wounds to her thigh, hip and buttocks.
She was charged with assault and other offenses.
“The use of deadly force is the most serious action that police officers are empowered to undertake,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “While no police officer begins his or her tour expecting to discharge their firearm, that decision must sometimes be made at a moment’s notice. These situations are often tragic; particularly when they result in the loss of life. As is the case with all Officer-Involved Shootings, we will ensure that a thorough, complete and objective investigation is conducted.”
Police say several firearms were recovered from the scene.
