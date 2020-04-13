PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday’s storms brought some damage in and around Philadelphia. Those big gusts of wind we have been battling all day have mostly calmed down now.
Earlier in the day, the whipping winds caused a crane in Center City to sway around. Fortunately, it did not topple over.
Over in Delaware County, John Farley shared photos of a tree that did topple. It crashed hard onto a car.
You can see the back windshield is smashed but Farley says, fortunately, no one was inside the car.
Officials with Delaware County Emergency Services say even during this socially distant time, it’s important to check on your neighbors.
“If you’re without power, your neighbor may be without power. So responsibly, we’re asking you to check on your neighbor but use your social distancing. Maybe a tap on the window is better than ringing the doorbell and opening it up,” said Tim Boyce, with Delaware County Emergency Services.
If you have seen any storm damage in your area, feel free to share it with CBS3 on Twitter or Facebook.
