



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Expect potentially dangerous weather on Monday with prolonged, extreme winds and the threat for severe thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will start rolling through the region around 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60-plus mph are expected, outside of the storm threat.

Winds could gust to 70 mph along the coast. Downed trees and powerlines are expected. Power outages will occur and could be widespread.

Residents are advised to have electronic devices charged and have spare batteries on hand.

An additional damaging wind threat will be brought by any severe thunderstorms that form. We are currently in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

The environment may also be supportive of the formation of a few rotating thunderstorms and thus an isolated tornado threat exists. This best chance for severe weather will be between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rain will be heavy, at times, and expect widespread and fairly steady rain through the morning with the potential for localized flooding.

A flood advisory has been issued for Montgomery and Chester Counties until 10:15 a.m. A flood advisory was also issued for Philadelphia until 10:45 a.m.

The weather forecast has already forced the City of Philadelphia to cancel its free food distribution for families in need on Monday. It will resume on Tuesday.

CBS3’s Meteorologists Lauren Casey and Llarisa Abreu contributed to this report.