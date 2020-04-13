



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Widespread rain is over the region Monday morning. Some areas are seeing moderate rainfall.

Thunderstorms will start rolling through the region later Monday morning, around 8 a.m. -11 a.m., with extreme winds and the threat for severe thunderstorms.

Good Morning! Very important to stay weather aware on this Monday, as a dynamic and powerful storm moves closer to our area. Damaging Wind, downpours and an isolated tornado not out of the question. @CBSPhilly #PhillyWeather pic.twitter.com/5OyzrJBqYd — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) April 13, 2020

Damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60+ mph are expected (this is outside of the storm threat). Winds could gust to 70 mph along the coast. Downed trees and powerlines are expected. Power outages will occur and could be widespread.

Residents are advised to have electronic devices charged and have spare batteries on hand.

An additional damaging wind threat will be brought by any severe thunderstorms that forms. We are currently in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

The environment may also be supportive of the formation of a few rotating thunderstorms and thus an isolated tornado threat exists. This best chance for severe weather will be between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rain will be heavy, at times, and expect widespread and fairly steady rain through the morning with the potential for localized flooding.

The weather forecast has already forced the City of Philadelphia to cancel its free food distribution for families in need on Monday. It will resume on Tuesday.

CBS3’s Meteorologists Lauren Casey and Llarisa Abreu contributed to this report.