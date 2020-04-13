Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that left a toddler wounded in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Chelten Avenue, around 9:15 a.m. Monday.
Officials say a 22-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head while driving. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 was also shot twice in the left arm. The toddler was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
