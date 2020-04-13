Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in the Olney section of Philadelphia. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday, on the 200 block of Chelten Avenue.
Police say a 22-year-old man driving a white vehicle was shot at least once in the back of the head. He was pronounced dead.
A 23-year-old man who was also shot was taken to Einstein Medical Center.
He is in stable condition.
So far, there have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
