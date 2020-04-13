Comments
DOWNE TOWNSHIP, NJ. (CBS/AP) — Officials say a lightning strike is to blame for a fire that ravaged 1,500 acres in a South Jersey forest. The blaze was discovered last Thursday afternoon in the Millville Wildlife Management area in Downe Township, Cumberland County.
Officials say strong winds helped fan the flames.
Crews were able to contain the fire on Saturday.
Some smoke remains visible because trees around the fire perimeter are still smoldering.
No injuries were reported and no evacuations were needed because the fire did not pose a threat to nearby homes in the Cumberland County area, officials said.
