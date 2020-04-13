



CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Downingtown woman is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing her mother multiple times on Easter Sunday, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s office. Downingtown police say they were called to a home on the 200 block of Highland Avenue for an alleged assault.

When officers arrived at the home, they say they found 30-year-old Alexis Wilson holding a large knife and found the victim lying face down in the living room surrounded by blood.

Blood was also found smeared on the wall.

According to officials, the victim had approximately 10 stab wounds from her neck down to the bottom of her back, as well as a knife wound on her right cheek.

While investigating, officers say they learned that Wilson had physically attacked her mother during a dispute.

The victim was rushed to Paoli Hospital and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Wilson was immediately taken into custody and faces charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Wilson is awaiting a preliminary hearing at Chester County Prison.