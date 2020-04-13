SOMERS POINT, N.J. (CBS) — There’s been some wild weather all day long at the Jersey Shore, from heavy rain to strong winds. Earlier Monday, a viewer captured video of how strong wind gusts were here in Somers Point.
The roof at All Action Sports peeled right off, like a kid’s toy.
Philadelphia Weather: Whipping Winds Cause Crane To Sway In Center City, Trees Toppled In Neighboring Counties
The shed was built last month but went flying as if a tornado hit town.
The high winds brought trees down as light poles swayed in the wind.
Police shut down a part of Mays Landing Road to protect drivers in case a pole comes falling.
A viewer also sent Eyewitness News video of a boat that somehow became loose during the rain and heavy winds.
New Jersey Weather: Severe Storms Knock Down Trees, Rip Off Roofs As Thousands Left Without Power At Jersey Shore
The severe storms left thousands without power in New Jersey.
You must log in to post a comment.