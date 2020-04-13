CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Alecia Reid
SOMERS POINT, N.J. (CBS) — There’s been some wild weather all day long at the Jersey Shore, from heavy rain to strong winds. Earlier Monday, a viewer captured video of how strong wind gusts were here in Somers Point.

The roof at All Action Sports peeled right off, like a kid’s toy.

The shed was built last month but went flying as if a tornado hit town.

The high winds brought trees down as light poles swayed in the wind.

Police shut down a part of Mays Landing Road to protect drivers in case a pole comes falling.

A viewer also sent Eyewitness News video of a boat that somehow became loose during the rain and heavy winds.

The severe storms left thousands without power in New Jersey.

