CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Severe storms are knocking down trees and ripping off roofs as thousands are being left without power at the Jersey Shore. Cape May is being hit by high winds and damage from severe storms. Some wind gusts have exceeded 70 mph.

A tornado watch has been issued for Philadelphia, southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey until 6 p.m.

This heavy south wind is coming right off of the beach into #CapeMayNJ. @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/n6KYl2xJ0U — Zeke Orzech (@Zeke_O) April 13, 2020

Viewer video shows some of the damage the high winds are leaving behind.

Looks like the roof above that deck pic.twitter.com/4CQ8qkGGWv — Zeke Orzech (@Zeke_O) April 13, 2020

The wind is throwing sand in Cape May by the cove and signs cemented in the ground are struggling to stay put.

Wind gust of 72 mph reported in Cape May Harbor. @CBSPhilly #njwx — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) April 13, 2020

Wind gust of 68 mph reported in Sea Isle City. @CBSPhilly #njwx — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) April 13, 2020

In another part of Cape May, big gusts of wind are having trees sway back and forth.

yes I'm in Cape May, NJ pic.twitter.com/AI0s3O1Fzw — David Lewis (@DavidLe60561687) April 13, 2020

One photo shows the roof blown off a building in Cape May and we’re hearing of similar incidents in other parts of the Jersey Shore.

Wildwood is also seeing some damage from this morning’s severe storms.

NorEasterNick posted a photo on Facebook showing damage on the boardwalk.

The whipping winds are knocking out power for more than 12,000 homes and businesses in Cape May County and nearly 1,900 in Delmarva. PECO reports an additional 2,000-plus outages and PPL has more than 6,000.

Those numbers are expected to increase as the weather worsens.