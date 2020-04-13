PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –While riding out the coronavirus at home, many of us have exhausted our crafty ideas to keep the kids happy and ideas for dinner to keep the family happy. CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill went to the experts for a colorful, new dinner creation.
It’s dinner time and we want to help you think of a meal that’s easy, affordable and will stretch to feed your family.
On the menu tonight is a rainbow bowl, created by chef Erika Dorsey from the Vetri Community Partnership, a nonprofit founded by chef Marc Vetri and restauranteur Jeff Benjamin to help people experience the connection between healthy eating and healthy living.
Let’s dig in!
I had to make this bowl myself, and while I didn’t have every ingredient Dorsey had, I did have celery, carrots, a boxed Ramen broth and I even made some soft-boiled eggs.
This rainbow bowl, no matter how you customize it to your pantry, will have the family feeling full and boiled over with love. Happy eating!
Check out Dorsey’s full recipe below.
Watch the full video for more on how to create your own rainbow bowl.
You must log in to post a comment.