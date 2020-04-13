CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local leaders are making sure Philadelphia students get the computers they need to continue their school year at home. Eyewitness News was at Northeast High School Monday, where Philadelphia businessman Gary Barbera took part in a Chromebook distribution.

He also provided the volunteers with lunch.

The Gary Barbera Cares Program has been active in helping with community needs initiatives for many years.

