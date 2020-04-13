Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local leaders are making sure Philadelphia students get the computers they need to continue their school year at home. Eyewitness News was at Northeast High School Monday, where Philadelphia businessman Gary Barbera took part in a Chromebook distribution.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know
He also provided the volunteers with lunch.
The Gary Barbera Cares Program has been active in helping with community needs initiatives for many years.
You must log in to post a comment.