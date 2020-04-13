



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to speak with the White House Monday about what his state needs while battling COVID-19. On Saturday night, Eyewitness News reported that the state doesn’t have enough ventilators.

Murphy says he will try to get more.

“We continue to be shy on all fronts and we are constantly and persistently not just asking the White House from the federal stockpile for support but also turning over every stone in New Jersey, around the country, and frankly around the world,” Murphy said.

There are currently 61,850 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, including 2,350 deaths. COVID-19 cases in South Jersey counties include 262 in Atlantic, 1,095 in Burlington, 1,255 in Camden, 145 in Cape May, 165 in Cumberland, 532 in Gloucester, 1,567 in Mercer, 3,554 in Ocean and 61 in Salem.

Travel is also changing in the Garden State. Gov. Murphy announced that all New Jersey Transit and Buses are required to cut 50% capacity as a result of COVID-19.

The governor’s latest executive order also requires employees and rides to wear face coverings.

The new order is designed to help stop the spread of the virus.

The rules take effect today at 8 p.m.