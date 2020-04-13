CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Camden County is temporarily closed Monday due to a severe storm bringing high winds to the region. Officials at the Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden are asking patients to visit one of the other clinic sites operated by Cooper University Health Care or Virtua Health until the site reopens.
A severe storm is expected to bring winds reaching 50 to 60 mph to the area.
“For the safety of our healthcare personnel and residents seeking testing, it has been determined that testing should not be administered at the site this afternoon,” said Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. “Limited personnel will remain on site to direct residents to the an appropriate alternative operated by one of our partner institutions. The Freeholder Board remains committed to expanding testing access throughout our community so that we may better understand the spread of coronavirus in Camden County. Testing will resume at noon on Monday.”
The Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park location is expected to open Tuesday for normal business hours.
The Cooper Poynt Waterfront Park testing site will continue to offer testing indefinitely based on need and available resources once it reopens.
The site serves county residents who have coronavirus symptoms and meet other criteria and those who received a referral for testing from their medical provider.
You must log in to post a comment.