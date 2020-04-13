DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware is approaching 1,800 as the death toll climbed above 40. On Monday, health officials announced 136 additional coronavirus cases and six new deaths on Monday.
There are now 1,761 COVID-19 cases in Delaware.
There are now 41 COVID-19-related deaths in Delaware, according to officials. Officials say the most recent deaths range in ages between 54 and 87 years old.
New Castle County has 919 coronavirus cases, while Sussex County has 551 and Kent County has 288. There are also 13 cases in which officials are unsure what county the patients are from.
According to officials, 277 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 10,543 negative cases in the state, officials say.
