2 Children Killed, 2 Adults Injured In Strawberry Mansion House Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A house fire has left two children dead and two adults injured in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The flames broke out just after 4 a.m. on the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street.
The children were 2 and 4 years old.
A 26-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital with burns to his body. A 41-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital after she jumped from a window to escape the flames, authorities said.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy flames and smoke.
“They made an aggressive interior attack and extinguished the fire,” Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Richard Davison said. “At this time our fire marshals are on location to conduct an investigation on the cause and origin. There was no extension to the left and right exposures. However, there was a small extension to the second floor.”
No word on what sparked the fire.
