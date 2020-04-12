



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Expect potentially dangerous weather on Monday with prolonged, extreme winds and the threat for severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60-plus mph are expected, outside of the storm threat.

Winds could gust to 70 mph along the coast. The High Wind Watch has been upgraded to a Warning for much of the area and goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday.

⚠️ Expect tropical storm-like conditions tomorrow with extreme winds, heavy rain and the threat of severe thunderstorms. High Wind Watch upgraded to Warning for many. Gusts of 50-70 mph. Plan for numerous power outages. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/yyb4EfjsP4 — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) April 12, 2020

Winds will start to gust to 40 mph after midnight and then to 50 to 60-plus mph after 6 a.m.

Downed trees and powerlines are expected. Power outages will occur and could be widespread.

An additional damaging wind threat will be brought by any severe thunderstorms that form. We’re currently in a Slight Risk (two out of five) for severe weather.

The environment may also be supportive of the formation of a few rotating thunderstorms and thus, an isolated tornado threat exists.

The best chance for severe weather will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Rounds of rain will begin on Sunday night, mostly after 10 p.m.

It’s a distracting time. We can forget about the hazards brought by severe weather. Review your severe weather plan tonight. Tornado warnings are possible tomorrow afternoon.🌪⚠️ @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Vmw06beZjJ — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) April 12, 2020

Rain will be heavy, at times, and expect widespread and fairly steady rain through the morning with the potential for localized flooding.

The weather forecast has already forced the City of Philadelphia to cancel its free food distribution for families in need on Monday. It will resume on Tuesday.