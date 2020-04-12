TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The Delaware Valley continues to gain national attention in the fight against COVID-19. Gov. Phil Murphy joined CBS’s “Face The Nation” on Sunday morning.
“Face The Nation” Anchor Margaret Brennan asked Murphy how the Tri-State area is working together to stop the spread.
“You used the exact right word, regional. We’re the densest state in America, but we sit across the Hudson from New York and the Delaware from Philly,” Murphy said. “We’ve got to do this in concert with our neighbors. Frankly, it’s still early stage, partly because the house is still on fire and job No. 1 is put the fire out in the house.
“We have begun, rather intense this weekend, discussions with our neighboring states on the whole question of testing, contact tracing, what are the rules of the roads are going to be for things like bars and restaurants to make sure we don’t have unintended consequences on one side of the river versus the other.”
Murphy also said New Jersey continues to be in dire need of ventilators.
New Jersey reported over 3,700 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 61,850.
For more on Murphy’s “Face the Nation” interview, click here.
