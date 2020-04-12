



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia jumped above 6,300 on Sunday, city officials announced. Statewide, Pennsylvania climbed above 22,000 as the death toll exceeded 500.

In Philadelphia, officials announced 234 new cases, bringing the citywide total to 6,386. The death toll rose to 176 as 16 more people died from the virus.

Today our @PHLPublicHealth department reported:

– 234 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Philadelphia, for a total of 6,386.

– 16 people died, for a total of 176 deaths. More COVID-19 resources and updates: https://t.co/ABHIYZJxAw — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 12, 2020

On Sunday, Pennsylvania health officials reported 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 22,833. The statewide death toll now stands at 507.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

Levine says that 102,057 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Gov. Tom Wolf says a surge is coming for the commonwealth this upcoming week.

Modeling from the University of Washington suggests that Pennsylvania could hit a peak in hospitalizations and deaths late this week before the numbers gradually drift down through the middle of May. Dr. Levine, said there won’t be one peak and that different regions of the state will peak at different times.

Health officials are asking residents to continue to adhere to the stay-at-home-orders to help slow the spread.

“There will be a wave of new cases that will come up and go down but it won’t be a tidal wave that would completely overwhelm our healthcare system,” Levine said on Saturday. “We are still having significant new numbers of COVID-19 and we have to protect the public and save lives.”

Dr. Levine also says that there is adequate hospital space and 70% of the ventilators are still available.

