



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey officials announced an additional 3,733 coronavirus cases Sunday as the state total rose above 61,000. Gov. Phil Murphy says there are 61,850 COVID-19 cases statewide and an additional 168 New Jerseyans lost their lives due to coronavirus-related complications as the death toll climbed to 2,350.

“As of 10:00 PM last night, 7,604 residents were reported hospitalized, including #COVID19 positive patients and persons under investigations. 1,914 of those individuals were listed in critical or intensive care, and 1,644 of those individuals are on ventilators,” Murphy tweeted.

#COVID19 UPDATE: We’ve received 3,733 new positive COVID-19 cases since yesterday, bringing our statewide total to 61,850. We’ve lost another 168 fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19 related complications, bringing our statewide total to 2,350. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 12, 2020

COVID-19 cases in South Jersey counties include 262 in Atlantic, 1,095 in Burlington, 1,255 in Camden, 145 in Cape May, 165 in Cumberland, 532 in Gloucester, 1,567 in Mercer, 3,554 in Ocean, and 61 in Salem.

Murphy said Sunday there are models that suggest the state’s coronavirus crisis is reaching its peak but others indicate the worst impact may still be weeks away.

He told CNN that health care recovery must occur before economic recovery takes place and he’s concerned that reopening and relaxing social distancing too early could backfire.

“And I fear, if we open up too early, and we have not sufficiently made that health recovery and cracked the back of this virus, that we could be pouring gasoline on the fire, even inadvertently,” Murphy said.

The governor said his administration devoted significant attention this weekend to planning about how to keep people safe once restrictions begin to be lifted.

Murphy told CBS that he supports a regional approach to reopening and that he has been having “discussions with our neighboring states on the whole question of testing, contact tracing, what are the rules of the road going to be for things like bars and restaurants.”

Murphy said New Jersey is “fighting to stay ahead” regarding bed capacity, ventilator supply, personal protective equipment and health care workers.

On Saturday, Murphy ordered state transit systems to reduce their capacity by half and will require all transit rides to wear face coverings.

He said that many essential workers get to work by public transit, “and we need to protect them during that trip.”

The governor said an executive order to go into effect as of 8 p.m. Monday and will also require face coverings for customers picking up takeout from restaurants and bars.

Face covering will not be required for curbside pickup or delivery.

Restaurants and bars will be required to provide face coverings for workers

The Associated Press contributed to this report.