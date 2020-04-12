



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People in the Delaware Valley got creative to celebrate Easter on Sunday, from outdoor masses that encouraged social distancing to virtual services. Face coverings could not stop the praises that rang throughout Love Park on Easter Sunday.

It was a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ as several people lined up to be baptized by bottled water, starting a new life as a member of Chosen 300 Ministries.

The organization primarily serves those in need.

“No matter what’s going on in the world today, Jesus is alive,” one person said.

As organizers encouraged social distancing amid fears of spreading COVID-19, the outdoor service was a way to offer spiritual support to worshippers.

Meanwhile, at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, hymns filled a near-empty church as leaders called on parishioners to stay home during the pandemic.

“Parishes and churches all over are making use of social media and technology to continue to bring people together in prayer,” Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez said.

The Greater Exodus Baptist Church in North Philadelphia also streamed its service online after Pastor Herb Lusk canceled in-person services early Sunday morning after speaking with city leaders.

In an email to Eyewitness News, Lusk said, in part: “This decision pains me a great deal that on the most important day in the history of Christianity, the doors of the sanctuary will not be open to the people.”

Church leaders express while it might be a different Holy Week, it’s still holy none the less.

“What makes it holy is the powerful story that gets retold and re-lived as we once again reflect on the death and the rising of Christ,” Perez said.