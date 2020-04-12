



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — While the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Delaware Valley are daunting, it’s important to remember many people who get sick do recover. One Delawarean was discharged Sunday with an inspirational sendoff from the hospital just in time for Easter.

Thirty-one-year-old Andrianna Williams is finally going home.

Williams was discharged from ChristianaCare in Delaware after a two-week hospitalization of COVID-19 that included time in the ICU.

“It’s a scary feeling. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” Williams said. “It’s nerve-wracking, but coming out on the other side, it’s a beautiful thing.”

HAPPY EASTER: A Delaware woman treated for #covid19 @christianacare gets discharged as nurses and doctors send her home for Easter with a standing ovation @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Vdzguc0t5d — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) April 12, 2020

Now applauded by doctors and nurses, Williams and her mother initially went to the hospital as their symptoms worsened.

“I was extremely tired for a few days and I was just so weak,” Williams said. “Shortness of breath just to go to the bathroom.”

Kelin Stanley is one of the nurses who treated Williams.

“When she went up to ICU, of course, we were all nervous,” Stanley said. “We didn’t know what was going with her because obviously we can’t go into charts at that point. But when she came back to our floor, we were so excited.”

Williams has asthma, but she says once the hospital lessened the amount of oxygen she was receiving, she started to believe she would make it.

“We are so happy,” Stanley said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

A move off ICU reunited her with Stanley, who says Williams being only 31 “freaked out” the nursing staff.

“Having her recover from the ICU and be able to be discharged, just made us all have hope for how everything is going to be OK,” Stanley said. “It was just so great to take a moment and celebrate one of our victories.”

They had planned a dance party for Williams, but she’s just happy to be home for Easter, where her No. 1 priority is not exactly an Easter egg hunt.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

“Shower! Take a shower,” Williams said.

Williams will be getting married in August. Her fiancée is fine.

Her mother remains in the hospital, but Williams says on Easter morning, her mom was taken off her ventilator and the two of them were able to speak and pray together.