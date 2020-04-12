



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With a lot of people spending more time at home due to the coronavirus, the Pennsylvania SPCA and other shelters are reporting that a number of people are stepping up and fostering or adopting animals. PSPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News to share some of the success stories.

In an attempt to keep continue fundraising while practicing social distancing, the PSPCA has created a virtual event called the Good Dog Jog, involving a 5k run and 2k walk.

Participants can complete the miles anytime, anywhere until April 18.

Money raised goes to the PSPCA’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Click here for more information.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Ziggy– A young fun-loving girl who has been at the shelter for quite a while waiting for her court case to come to a close, and now she is finally able to start looking for her happily-ever-after. She really knows how to turn on the charm and tug on your heartstrings and her tug toys, which happen to be her favorite. You can’t hang with Ziggy without giggling, so if you are looking for a consistent ray of sunshine in your life, an exercise partner and just all around goofball, Ziggy may be the girl for you.

Mufasa – He has lots of energy, but enjoys his snuggles just as much. His foster family reports that he loves all people and animals and is the perfect companion for any dog-lover. If you’d like to learn more about Mufasa, reach out to his foster family at Marjetalapinski@gmail.com

Cha Cha – She is perfect with kids of all ages. She’s very calm around their chaos and loves to snuggle with them. She’s also chill around other dogs. She’s good on her walks and is completely house trained. She doesn’t beg for food and always eats all of her meals. She doesn’t cry in her crate and will sleep in there all night and not make a sound. Because Cha Cha came in with a mass, which was removed, we’re recommending that she have twice-yearly vet visits so that she can be evaluated for additional growths. Removing them early will allow for the best prognosis. If you’re interested in Cha Cha, please contact adoptions@pspca.org