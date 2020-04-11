Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man is fighting for life after police say he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia. According to officials, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Friday along the 6700 block of Greenway Avenue.
Police say they found the man unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
