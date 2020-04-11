POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting leaves one person dead in Montgomery County, according to officials. This unfolded along the 300 block of West King Street in Pottstown just after 8:20 p.m. Friday.
According to officials, three separate 911 calls were made with reports of yelling and screaming coming from a neighbor’s home.
After arriving at the scene, officials say responding officers found someone inside of the home armed with a handgun.
The person was commanded to drop the gun several times before they began firing at the officers.
Officers returned fire, striking the person.
That person was then transported to Pottstown Hospital and was pronounced dead.
Per Pottstown Police Department operating procedures, the officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.
