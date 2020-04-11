Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia, Saturday morning. The shooting happened near 22nd Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, around 7:45 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia, Saturday morning. The shooting happened near 22nd Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, around 7:45 a.m.
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg.
He was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.