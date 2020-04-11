Coronavirus NJ:COVID-19 Death Toll Rises Over 2,000 As Positive Cases In Garden State Near 60,000
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia, Saturday morning. The shooting happened near 22nd Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, around 7:45 a.m.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg.

He was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

