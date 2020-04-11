



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of Philadelphia’s top chefs spent Saturday night preparing meals for hospital workers. The meals will be delivered tomorrow just in time for Easter.

Top Chef Jen Carroll joined CBS3 on Saturday to discuss Give Philly Eats. Carroll also owns Spice Finch in Philadelphia, which was forced to close by the coronavirus pandemic.

Carroll says Give Philly Eats originated when Save Philly Eats and Fuel the Fight partnered up.

“Originally, we were trying to do 1,000 meals for the frontline workers and the hospital workers in Philadelphia,” Carroll said.

Instead, the group was able to enlist local chefs to help prepare 3,500 meals.

“We ended up being able to get a whole bunch of different chefs involved that are on the Save Philly Eats website,” Carroll said. “We wanted to do something special for them because it is Easter and Passover.”

All 3,500 meals were made possible by donations.

“To get all donations to 3,500 meals and 10 to 14 hospitals is really amazing,” Carroll said. “Really, really strong for the restaurant community to come through.”

Since Carroll’s restaurant, Spice Finch, is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her team are using the kitchen at Fitler’s Club in Center City to prepare the meals.

She making a “super delicious” brisket and roasted potatoes along with a blackberry polenta cake.

