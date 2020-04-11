



HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf predicted Friday that Pennsylvania will see a surge in new virus cases next week and implored residents to continue to self-isolate to get the worst of the pandemic behind them and allow the state’s economy to gradually open back up.

“If the surge occurs next week, as we suspect it will, and it’s within the range of the capacity of our health care system, that’s going to allow us to shut this shutdown down fast, faster than if this drags on,” Wolf told reporters on a conference call.

Modeling from the University of Washington suggests that Pennsylvania could hit a peak in hospitalizations and deaths late next week before the numbers gradually drift down through the middle of May. Wolf’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said there won’t be one peak, and that different regions of the state will peak at different times.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Philadelphia and its suburbs as well as several counties in northeastern Pennsylvania have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says social distancing will probably have to go through the summer as the city saw its highest single-day death count on Friday.

Mark Roberts, director of the Public Health Dynamics Laboratory at the University of Pittsburgh, which is doing its own virus modeling, warned Friday that a peak doesn’t mean that Pennsylvania is out of the woods. He said the numbers could very easily spike again if people leave their homes and businesses open up too quickly.

“What I worry about is this notion that, ‘Oh, we’ve hit the peak, we’re finished, we’re done,’” Roberts told The Associated Press.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

The state’s mitigation measures, including the indefinite shuttering of schools and nonessential businesses and Wolf’s order for people to remain at home, have helped slow the virus’s spread and make the pandemic more manageable for the health care system, according to Levine.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)