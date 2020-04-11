Comments
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — A man has been charged with a cruel prank and taking advantage of people’s generosity in New Jersey during the coronavirus pandemic. South Brunswick police say Sudeep Khetani placed large orders at pizzerias and claimed he would pay for them to be delivered to local police.
Instead, investigators say he did not pay for the pizzas and restaurants in three counties lost thousands of dollars.
In a follow-up call, police say Khetani told pizza shop workers he wished Italians would be infected with the coronavirus.
The suspect is believed to be in Florida. New Jersey police are working with authorities there.
