



TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — One area of big concern in the spread of coronavirus is public transportation. The rate of infections — and even deaths — among SEPTA employees have New Jersey leaders taking extra precautions in the Garden State.

With 2,183 deaths and nearly 60,000 positive cases in New Jersey from the novel coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy announced changes to public transportation and businesses on Saturday.

All riders must now wear a face mask or facial covering when traveling on New Jersey Transit or with a private carrier unless they cannot for medical reasons.

The governor announced he’s signing an executive order directing all New Jersey Transit and all private carriers to cut the capacity on all trains, buses, light-rail vehicles and paratransit vehicles to 50%.

They must also supply their workers with gloves and facial coverings.

Murphy’s announcement came less than 24 hours after a video went viral of a SEPTA rider being dragged off a bus in Center City by his feet by Philadelphia police.

Just a few days ago, after dozens of employees became infected with COVID-19 with at least three of them dying, SEPTA operators had the right to refuse to transport passengers that did not wear a face mask.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

But after the video surfaced, the rule was changed to only urging passengers to wear a face mask.

As for New Jersey, Murphy says safety is key.

“Right now, for many of our essential workers, public transit is how they get to work and we need to protect them during that trip,” Murphy said.

Foodservice personnel also must wear a facial covering and customers heading inside a restaurant or bar to pick up a takeout order must also wear a facial covering.

The executive order goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday.