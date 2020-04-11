



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – More than 2,000 people have now died in New Jersey from the coronavirus as the number of cases nears 60,000. Gov. Phil Murphy reported an additional 3,599 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 58,151.

Murphy says an additional 251 residents have died from the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 2,183.

Murphy called the number of deaths and hospitalizations “daunting,” but said he wanted to remind people that hundreds each day leave hospitals having “beaten to some degree” the virus.

On Friday, the governor said he’s signing an executive order to allow certain low-risk inmates to be placed on temporary home confinement or granted parole if eligible amid the pandemic.

State correctional institutions are seeing COVID-19 spread within their walls, the governor said, leading him to sign the order.

The low-risk individuals include those who are 60 and over or health status puts them at risk for the virus, who had been denied parole within the past year, or whose sentences are set to expire within the next three months. No one who convicted a serious crime, such as murder, sexual assault, among others, will be considered.

No one who can meet those standards will be released.

The governor also signed an executive order to extend the grace period for paying insurance premiums. For health and dental insurance, the grace period will be 60. Renters, home, auto and life insurance policies will have a 90-day grace period.

Insurers can’t demand payment of premiums in a lump sum after grace period ends, but payments will have to be “smoothed out” over the life of your premium payments, according to the governor.

New Jersey grocery stores must also adhere to social distancing rules at all times. Masks are being required for all workers and customers.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

