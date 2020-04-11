



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — New fighters have emerged in the battle against the coronavirus. Dressed in white hazmat suits, a worker from the National Restoration expanded the business’s normal operation as a result of the pandemic.

“Our business is mostly fire, smoke, water and mold damage,” National Restoration President John Marroni said.

They set up shop in Wilmington on Saturday.

“We are disinfecting ambulance and police vehicles free,” he said. “We are trying to help out first responders for their efforts.”

For everyone else, it cost $20 per car.

“We are using a product called B-A-C, an all botanical product. It’s natural,” Marroni said.

Experts say the spray kills the virus upon contact and lasts in your vehicle for at least 24 days.

“I was driving to Dunkin Donuts and I saw the sign and it caught my eye,” Andrew Hostler, who works for Nemours Children’s Health System, said. “A lot of handwashing, masks all day.”

Now, this spray serves as additional armor against COVID-19.

“Working in the hospital, being the only one in and out of the house all of the time, I’m always wondering am I’m bringing anything home with me?” Holster said. “Just made sense to give it a try.”

National restoration plans to make several stops throughout the Delaware Valley in the coming days, giving new meaning to safety behind the wheel.

“Every vehicle we do is one step to killing this virus,” Marroni said.

For more information on locations, visit nationalcovid19.com.