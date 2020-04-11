



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local churches are coming up with creative ways to hold Easter Sunday services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For some religious leaders and congregants in our area, it will be hard to break tradition but churches are holding services online.

The pews were empty inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City Philadelphia. But we are told thousands of parishioners watched a live stream of Good Friday mass online.

New Jersey Church Forced To Adapt Tradition Because ‘Lord Jesus, He’s Not In Quarantine’

The coronavirus has also forced many synagogues — like Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, New Jersey — to move their Passover services online.

Back in Philadelphia though despite calls for social distancing Greater Exodus Baptist Church still plans on having services in person.

The pastor says only 50 people will be allowed inside and they must sit six feet apart.

“It’s important for us to be able to worship and so we have decided to have a controlled atmosphere worship. With the number of people spaced out 10 feet apart and celebrate the resurrection,” Pastor Rev. Herb Lusk II said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

He also says gloves and masks will be available outside the church, worship begins at 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, live stream services at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.