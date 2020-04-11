



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a different sort of Easter holiday as the coronavirus pandemic will keep us home from church services and family gatherings. But one child in Northeast Philadelphia wanted to surprise her pastor with a special gesture.

These doors will be closed to parishioners for Easter Sunday thanks to social distancing and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order because of COVID-19.

One little girl wanted to make a big difference by helping her church leader.

“The parishioners are actually put all over the place, but these are the stuffed animals,” Father Jay Walton said.

Walton showed off his audience. Pictures of familiar faces pasted on sticks.

All Saints’ Episcopal Church parishioners appear to be in attendance or in spirit for Easter Sunday service.

“The biggest shock was Darth Vader with his Easter bonnet on,” Walton said.

The culprit?

A kindergartener from Northeast Philadephia — 6-year-old Anna Jennings and her mom.

“We did talk about Father Jay doesn’t have anybody in church today and he’s just talking into a video camera,” Tori Jennings, Anna’s mom, said. “She just felt it sounded kind of lonely.”

“I was just overjoyed. I’m an extrovert and I really am struggling in this time of not being able to be with people,” Walton said.

While Walton was kept occupied outside of the sanctuary, Anna and her mom snuck into the church on Saturday afternoon to decorate the pews with some of Anna’s collected and sanitized toys.

The goal? So the church would be filled with churchgoers for Easter.

Of course, Anna couldn’t forget herself.

Both she and Walton agree that the first row is their favorite.

“And then she decided that there’s a family over here. She described this to me as a visiting family that’s looking through the books,” Walton said.

Walton says Anna’s surprise leaves a lesson for all.

“The spiritual message is that we’re not alone even though we’re separated,” Walton said.

Anna and her mom hope parishioners can see the audience during the virtual service.