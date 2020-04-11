WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware announced 153 additional coronavirus cases and one new death on Saturday. There are now 1,479 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Delaware.
Officials say the most recent death is a long-term care resident — a 96-year-old woman with underlying health conditions from Sussex County.
There are now 33 COVID-19-related deaths in Delaware, according to officials.
New Castle County has 807 coronavirus cases, while Sussex County has 4040 and Kent County has 255. There are also 13 cases in which officials are unsure what county the patients are from.
According to officials, 191 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 9,624 negative cases in the state, officials say.
