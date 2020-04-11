Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two men accused of robbing the Boost Mobile store Wednesday night on North Broad Street. Authorities released surveillance video showing one of the men wearing a medical mask.
Investigators say one of the robbers had a semi-automatic gun and demanded all of the store’s iPhones.
The suspects fled the store with $18,000 worth of phones in a car allegedly stolen earlier in the day.
If you have any information about the suspects, call the police.
