PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police officers shot two people who opened fire on them in Grays Ferry early Friday morning. The two officers were not hurt.
Shortly after midnight, police responded to a report of gunshots on the 1500 block of Bailey Street. When officers arrived, they saw a 33-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman in an alleyway behind the homes.
Police say the woman fired several shots at the officers and then the pair ran inside a house through the back door.
The officers chased them and shot the woman in her thigh and the man in the stomach. The couple was rushed to the hospital, where the woman is stable, and the man is in critical condition.
“It is unknown at this time, why the male and female fired on these officers, but neither officer is hurt at this time, thank goodness. We are conducting an investigation as to why this occurred,” Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said.
Police say the woman threw a semi-automatic handgun under a kitchen table, which officers did recover. Officers also recovered another semi-automatic handgun and a shotgun inside the house. Investigators found several spent shotgun shells both inside and outside the house.
