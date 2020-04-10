Comments
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Alex Mann is a 20-year-old from Malvern with autism. Mann loves police officers and they love him back.
Police from 17 departments put together a parade of 16 cars, two motorcycles and a Jeep and drove by Mann’s house.
Mann has made it his mission to visit police stations all over, meeting officers to spread awareness about autism.
He has visited 74 police stations so far.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, he can’t visit police stations and he’s having a hard time with that.
So one police officer, Michael Jones of the Aston Township Police, organized the parade.
