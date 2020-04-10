



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A tiger at the Bronx Zoo was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, raising concerns as to whether pets and other animals can transmit the virus. Staff at the Philadelphia Zoo are ensuring their animals stay safe.

It’s still unclear exactly how that Malayan tiger contracted the coronavirus. One of the people who was working with the tiger did have COVID-19, but it’s unclear how it was transmitted to the tiger.

Nadia, the tiger at the Bronx Zoo, is the first confirmed case of a wild or domesticated cat to come down with the disease. Since she was diagnosed, six other lions and tigers showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

They’re all expected to recover.

CBS3 asked Dr. Keith Hinshaw, a veterinarian at the Philadelphia Zoo, what they’re doing to protect tigers as well as other animals there.

“We thought that it would be best to implement some precautions for our bats and for our primates,” Hinshaw said. “After doing some further reading, we also realized that there was a potential that this virus could actually infect a cat.

“So starting some weeks ago, we actually implemented what you might call social distancing for the zookeepers and their animals — for those three types of animals, the primates, the bats and the cats.”

If you have additional questions about your pets and are concerned about the risk of COVID-19 in cats, the CDC has helpful information on its website here.