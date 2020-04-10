PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News took a look at a temporary hospital that’s been set up in Temple University’s Liacouras Center. Last month, Temple University and the city reached an agreement to use the center and other facilities as hospital space.
Hospital beds and other equipment are now in place to deal with a potential surge of patients.
The site’s CEO spoke about who will be treated there.
“We will not be taking ventilator patients here. This will be COVID positive patients above the age of 18, who have been improving in the hospital, but need another few days or weeks of care before they’re ready to go home,” Sandy Gomberg said.
Officials say they have adequate personal protective equipment and expect to be able to receive patients by Thursday.
