



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — There are now nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as the death toll has exceeded 400. Health officials reported 1,751 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 19,979.

Seventy-eight more people also died from the virus, raising the death toll to 416.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

Over 93,000 patients have tested negative.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf is issuing an executive order to authorize the early release of up to 1,800 inmates from Pennsylvania state prisons in an effort to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.

The plan is similar to what other states and some Pennsylvania counties have undertaken, and it comes after talks broke down with Republicans who hold a majority in the state Legislature.

Wolf’s office said releasing inmates will save lives, help stop the spread of the virus and avoid overwhelming Pennsylvania’s already-burdened health care system.

“We can reduce our non-violent prison population and leave fewer inmates at risk for contracting COVID-19 while maintaining public safety with this program,” Wolf, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The releases, to halfway houses or home confinement, could start as early as Tuesday, according to the governor’s office.

The plan allows the release of inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are within nine months of scheduled release, or within 12 months for those considered at heightened risk from the coronavirus.

The temporary reprieve program does not apply to inmates incarcerated for certain crimes, including violent crimes, crimes committed with a firearm, drug trafficking and sexual offenses. And it does not apply to inmates who have been denied parole or convicted of any offense while incarcerated.

