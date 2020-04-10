Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — In New Jersey, grocery store shoppers are seeing some changes designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These changes, mandated by Gov. Phil Murphy are going into effect Friday.
Store occupancy must be held at 50% of maximum capacity, social distancing must be observed at all times and masks are being required for everybody workers and customers.
To help protect some of the most vulnerable, like the elderly, New Jersey Stores must also establish special hours for them to do their shopping.
