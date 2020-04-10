



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Last month, we spoke to a Camden County woman whose husband was fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19. He had quickly taken a turn for the worse after being hospitalized.

Brett Breslow was on a ventilator when Eyewitness News last spoke to Amy on March 27. His family was holding out hope that an investigational therapy could help treat him.

The new treatment, which was recently authorized by the FDA, uses convalescent plasma — blood products from a person who has recovered from COVID-19. The hope is that plasma contains antibodies that could help fight the virus in someone who’s sick with it.

On Friday morning, Amy Breslow gave Eyewitness News an update on her husband’s condition.

“He’s completely off the ventilator which is such a relief. He did very well. They had him on an oxygen mask at first to transition him,” Amy said. “They are going to start him off on some liquids and very soft foods today. He’s going to start to get some physical therapy, some occupational therapy. Hopefully, he can start to get out of bed.”

Amy says Brett did not receive the antibody plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient but did receive plasma due to a medication reaction.

“The plasma he received was for platelets, just regular platelets, because of the Heparin reaction he had his platelets dropped,” Amy said.

However, they soon hope to receive a donation for the antibody plasma.

“We were just really able to have a donor give this week. It’s taken several weeks now to work through all the red tape and find suitable donors. We had so many people coming forward to give and we hope more people will come forward and will continue to give now that the process has been streamlined,” she said.

Amy says Brett will have to remain in the ICU for at least the next couple of days until he is either transferred to a step down unit or an acute rehabilitation facility.

