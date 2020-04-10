PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Community leaders in Philadelphia are trying to encourage more social distancing in the African-American community amid the coronavirus pandemic. An Associated Press analysis of nearly 3,300 patients who died from COVID-19, found 42% of them were African- American.
City Council President Darrell Clarke said there are multiple reasons, including health care inequalities, poverty, a lack of internet access, and more exposure on the job.
“We have individuals that are working in these jobs in retail, in supermarkets and stores that are still allowed to be open,” Clarke said. “Those people have to deal with the public on a consistent basis. They are more likely to come into contact with someone who may be infected than other people.”
Majeedah Rashid, of the Nicetown Community Development Center, says they’re using social media like Instagram to encourage social distancing, as well as old-fashioned phone calls.
