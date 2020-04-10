



BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (CBS) — Many plans for Easter Sunday will look very different this year. While the traditions may not be the same, officials say the change is necessary to stay safe.

The bottom line is that Easter services can not be held in person this weekend. But of course, what happens inside the home can still be special.

The Bridgeport Police Department understands that a lot of residents will be feeling down on this holiday.

“This is a big celebration for my family here and we normally are at church and we are not going to be because we have to play by the same rules as everyone else plays by,” Bridgeport Borough Police Chief Todd Bereda said.

“Your church leadership in almost every single situation is doing the right thing by live streaming from their church if they are able to do that, but they can’t have people in the church,” said Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.

Bereda is hopeful that this order will not need enforcing because his officers would rather continue to lift spirits.

They did so this week by reaching out to their friends at Wawa.

“They made sure to supply us with everything that we basically needed to get together some bags for all the kids,” Bereda said.

With their masks on, officers transformed the bags of donated candy into makeshift Easter baskets.

“We got some Wawa bags, got some fake grass,” Bereda said.

Since then, they have been safely dropping off those festive bags to homes with kids.

“What we are going to remember once we get through this crisis, how did we treat each other?” Bereda said.

Treating each other well can also mean not undoing the work we have already done.

For the Easter holiday, health officials are also advising against drive-thru communion.