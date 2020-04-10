



BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County organization that usually helps feed the homeless has stepped up and is now helping to feed families in need.

In a time of uncertainty, grassroots organizations are stepping in to help feed Burlington County families in need of food.

“It’s really about helping others out who are in need and in crisis,” Hand ‘n’ Heart Founder Trisha Baum said.

Typically, you can find Hand ‘n’ Heart out on the streets helping the homeless community and assisting in the recovery process.

As they continue to help in a different way, they’ve also started feeding Burlington County families in need.

“We’re not coming in contact with anyone,” Baum said. “There are families who are in need, they’re hungry. There’s all different kinds of families. People who are struggling who live paycheck to paycheck.”

Baum says these care packages are called “love bags,” and with each love bag, is a message of hope.

“Keep smiling. You are loved, you are so loved,” Baum said.

Health care workers are also thankful for those messages of hope.

Hand ‘n’ Heart is hoping these love bags can be of some help as South Jersey residents work through the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you go out there and help other people who are struggling, it helps you too,” Baum said.

If you’d like to donate to Hand ‘n’ Heart’s delivery route in Burlington County, click here.