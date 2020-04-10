WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Health care workers on the frontlines are dealing with an especially tough situation right now. On Friday, in Wilmington, Delaware, they got a needed boost from first responders.
It was as great scene as around 100 hospital employees came outside in the snow to see how much support they were getting.
For one whole minute fire, police, and emergency services sounded their horns in solidarity with hospital workers at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington to show we’re all in this together.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
There were cheers and clapping from everyone as the fight against the coronavirus continues.
Michael Scott Bundek, the hospital’s chief of EMS, says they are writing history as we speak and sticking together is the only way we’ll get through this.
“Often fire and EMS services only spend about 30 minutes with a patient, we bring them to the hospital, then they’re here for days, weeks. We wanted hospital workers to know that we appreciate them,” Bundek said.
Nurses from up in a parking garage were yelling down to us just how much this meant to them and then they went back inside and back to work.
You must log in to post a comment.