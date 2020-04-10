



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Hospitals across the region are bracing for a busy weekend, dealing with the potential influx of coronavirus patients. In Delaware, workers at Christiana Healthcare are gearing up for a potential spike.

“Others, including otherwise young and otherwise healthy folks, we are seeing people come in with very severe illness and it can be very quick,” Dr. Chris Rogan said.

Delaware has over 1,200 COVID-19 cases with New Castle County and Christiana’s Network seeing a majority of the cases.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Rogan says they’re ready.

“We would always consider ourselves prepared for an influx,” Rogan said. “We’ve been working very hard for the last weeks and weeks to be ready for any surge. In terms of PPE, we have adequate supplies.”

The complexity of the disease should not be lost on younger Delaware residents. With the curve beginning to bend nationwide, now is not the time to start de-distancing.

Hospital members, with help from the community, continue to forge ahead.

“There has been a tremendous outpouring of support from the community,” Dr. Steve McDonald said, “both in terms of patients who have survived that have recovered from coronavirus as well as the community at large in terms of their support of health care workers in encouraging messages, as well as food donations, donations of PPE, iPads and other equipment that are necessary for us to care for them.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

It’s becoming a familiar thing — hospitals thanking the community who have helped them.

Rogan says there is nothing better than seeing a patient get better, and they’re hoping it will continue.