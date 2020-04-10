WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health officials announced Friday nine additional deaths from the coronavirus and 117 new cases as some hospitals in the state are preparing for a potential influx of patients. There are now 32 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,326 confirmed cases in Delaware.
Officials say the nine new deaths include seven more long-term care facilities residents — five women from New Castle County and two women from Sussex County.
In all, there are 21 COVID-19-related deaths at long-term care facilities in Delaware, officials say.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know
Nineteen care facilities in the state have reported 97 COVID-19 cases, according to officials. Fourteen of those facilities have multiple coronavirus cases.
Officials say Little Sisters of the Poor in Newark has 11 deaths, HarborChase of Wilmington has two and New Castle Health and Rehabilitation has three.
There are 9,089 negative cases and 177 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19, officials say.
You must log in to post a comment.