PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A severe weather threat returns today. Several waves of showers, downpours and thunderstorms are likely across the area, mainly between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. in association with a strong cold front.
A significant amount of wind energy with this system will result in strong gusty winds both within individual thunderstorms and widespread with the frontal passage.
A wind advisory goes into effect at noon until 5 p.m. tonight but winds will be relentless through Friday.
Temperatures will tumble rapidly as soon as the cold front sweeps through Friday afternoon. The colder air, in combination with very windy conditions that will persist through Friday — gusts to 40 mph — will produce wind chills in the 20s across a majority of the area on Friday morning and again Saturday morning.
Most of Easter weekend is looking quiet, then we potentially become quickly active again late Sunday night and Monday with a dynamic storm system bringing a chance for rain and thunderstorms.
